PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – No one ever said moving was easy.

The same can be said for moving the historic Collinwood home in Plano.

Chopper 11 was overhead for several hours Wednesday as crews relocated the home from Windhaven Parkway, to its final destination at the Haggard Farm.

The move hit a couple of snags along the way as the house hit a street light and got stuck for a bit, but otherwise, all went relatively smoothly.

The house was built around 1861.

The Haggard family bought it in May to save it from being dismantled.

The first leg of the move happened last Wednesday, September 12.