DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to find a man they believe raped two different women at two different apartments two Wednesday morning’s in a row.

The first attack happened September 12 at an apartment in the 14000 block of Dallas Parkway around 10:00 a.m.

A woman said thy man knocked on her door, asked for a donation, then forced his way inside.

The second incident was Wednesday, September 19 at an apartment in the 14000 block of Montfort Drive around 8:30 a.m.

A woman told police the man offered to do some work for her, then came inside and assaulted her.

In each case, the suspect was armed.

The descriptions of the suspect are vague.