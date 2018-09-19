FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — “Tonight the city lights up in blue, As we all think of you. Goodnight, Officer Hull.” That was the message tweeted Tuesday night from the Fort Worth Police Department.

This message comes on the evening when FWPD officials earlier announced their plans for — and participation in — a memorial and funeral for slain undercover Fort Worth Police Officer, Garrett Hull.

Hull was shot by a suspect early Friday morning, September 14 while taking part in an undercover operation to arrest a group of robbery suspects. He died later that night.

During a Tuesday morning press conference it was announced that there would be several events honoring Officer Hull, but most will be private.

FWPD spokesperson Sgt. Chris Britt said a squad car memorial will remain at headquarters, until Saturday, for the public to stop by and pay their respects. The car will be accessible 24 hours a day. “People have already been out here leaving flowers, leaving cards, whatever you want to leave,” said Britt. “We’re going to have a guestbook out here.”

A candlelight vigil for Hull was set to be held Wednesday, September 19 at 7:35 p.m. This event is open to the public and will take place at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex at 505 West Felix Street.

The funeral for Officer Hull is private but will take place on Friday, September 21 at 1 p.m. at Christ Chapel Bible Church. The service will be for family members and fellow law enforcement officers only.

A general public information line is set-up for anyone who has questions on donations for Officer Hull's family and questions regarding his service (who can attend, etc). Please call 817-392-4001 if you need these questions answered.#OfficerHull#PoliceFamily — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) September 18, 2018

“Not only did Officer Hull serve on the Fort Worth Police Department but the family has honored us to allow us to be a part of that service,” said Britt.

While the funeral for Officer Hull is private, police are inviting the public to line the route to Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, where the 40-year-old husband and father of two will be buried.