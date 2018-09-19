  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Anna, Anna PD, Anna police department, caught on camera, Caught On Tape, caught on video, Collin County, Local TV

ANNA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A close call for a driver and a North Texas police officer was caught on tape.

It was raining when Officer Brandon Blair, with the Anna Police Department, stopped on County Road 373 to help the driver of a sedan involved in a single vehicle accident.

Blair had just arrived at the scene, and hadn’t even finished putting on his rain coat, when a truck coming around a curve slid out of control.

The quick-thinking officer managed to get himself and the pedestrian driver out of harm’s way just seconds before the truck slammed into the sedan.

Both the pedestrian and Officer Blair were uninjured. No word on the condition of the truck driver or what charges, if any, they may face.

