DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time in less than a month, a fired Dallas area police officer is a criminal defendant in court, accused of shooting an unarmed citizen.

The case against fired Mesquite police officer Derick Wiley is now before a jury.

The 10-year veteran of the department shot Lyndo Jones last November after someone called 911 on him. Jones was sitting in his own truck when Wiley approached.

He was hit by gunfire twice.

The body cam video of the shooting is at the heart of the criminal complaint against Wiley.

“Clearly, there was no need for this type of force. You can hear Lyndo pleading with the officer, ‘don’t harm me.’ So there was absolutely no reason to use deadly force at that time,” said Jones’ attorney, Daryl Washington.