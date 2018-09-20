DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall issued a statement Thursday afternoon explaining why no disciplinary action has been taken against Officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger is charged with manslaughter after the September 6 deadly shooting of Botham Jean, 26, who was in his own apartment that Guyger mistook for her own.

Guyger’s case is being investigated by Dallas Police, the Texas Rangers and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

Some in the community, including Botham Jean’s family’s attorney, have called for Guyger to be fired.

Chief Hall addressed that in a statement, explaining why no action has been taken.

Here is the complete statement.

“There is one overriding reason that I have not taken any administrative or employment action against Officer Amber Guyger. I don’t want to interfere with the on-going criminal investigation into her actions.

“Here’s why. As an employer, DPD can compel Officer Guyger to provide a statement during a DPD administrative investigation and those statements given to DPD could potentially compromise the criminal investigation.

“That is not a risk I am willing to take. We cannot let the criminal case be determined on a ’technicality’ rather than the facts. An exhaustive and thorough criminal investigation is essential, and as soon as we are assured that conducting an administrative investigation will not impede on the criminal investigation, we will proceed.”

