  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Botham Jean, Chief U. Renee Hall, Dallas County DA's Office, dallas police, Deadly Shooting, Local TV, manslaughter, Officer Amber Guyger, OIS, Texas Rangers, wrong apartment

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall issued a statement Thursday afternoon explaining why no disciplinary action has been taken against Officer Amber Guyger.

amber Dallas Police Chief Explains Why Officer Who Shot, Killed Man In His Apartment Has Not Been Disciplined

Amber Guyger mugshot (Kaufman County Jail)

Guyger  is charged with manslaughter after the September 6 deadly shooting of Botham Jean, 26, who was in his own apartment that Guyger mistook for her own.

botham jean 1 Dallas Police Chief Explains Why Officer Who Shot, Killed Man In His Apartment Has Not Been Disciplined

Botham Jean

Guyger’s case is being investigated by Dallas Police, the Texas Rangers and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

Some in the community, including Botham Jean’s family’s attorney, have called for Guyger to be fired.

Chief Hall addressed that in a statement, explaining why no action has been taken.

Here is the complete statement.

“There is one overriding reason that I have not taken any administrative or employment action against Officer Amber Guyger. I don’t want to interfere with the on-going criminal investigation into her actions.

“Here’s why. As an employer, DPD can compel Officer Guyger to provide a statement during a DPD administrative investigation and those statements given to DPD could potentially compromise the criminal investigation.

“That is not a risk I am willing to take. We cannot let the criminal case be determined on a ’technicality’ rather than the facts. An exhaustive and thorough criminal investigation is essential, and as soon as we are assured that conducting an administrative investigation will not impede on the criminal investigation, we will proceed.”

MORE COVERAGE HERE:

Funeral Held For Botham Jean, Man Killed In Apartment By DPD Officer

Family To Dallas Officer Who Shot Son In His Apartment: ‘Come Clean’

Protesters Angered By Deadly Dallas Officer Shooting Interrupt Council Meeting

Multiple Criminal Defense Lawyers See No Crime In Off-Duty Officer Shooting

Dallas Faith Community On Death Of Botham Jean: ‘Just Feels So Wrong’

Minister From Botham Jean’s Church Says ‘Sadness Can’t Be Erased’

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s