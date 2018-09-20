DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Southwest Airlines employee has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the airline claiming the Dallas-based airline had a “White’s Only” break room at Houston’s Hobby Airport, the Houston Chronicle reports.

In the lawsuit, the former worker claims the room existed for several years before it was renovated.

He also describes one incident where a noose made of bungee cords was left at a gate.

Southwest Airlines told CBS 11 it could not comment on litigation, but said in a statement, “Southwest is and always has been a Company that puts its People first. We work relentlessly to foster an environment that is diverse and inclusive. We do not tolerate or condone discrimination of any kind, and we cultivate a workplace that mirrors the Customers we serve.”