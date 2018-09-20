GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – The Garland Health Department confirms another human case of West Nile Virus on the 7400 block of Wellesly Avenue.

This is the second confirmed human case reported in Garland in 2018.

GHD said it has treated the area with adulticide to reduce the mosquito population and will treat the area again the evening of September 20 between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

GHD said it will also continue to monitor for the presence of WNV throughout Garland.

Thus far in 2018, WNV has been detected in 25 mosquito samples trapped by GHD.

The presence of the disease in mosquitoes means that transmission to humans is possible throughout the city so residents are urged to take preventative measures.

Garland residents can view a map depicting areas where WNV virus has been detected and subsequently sprayed to reduce the adult mosquito population.