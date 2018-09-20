  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NORTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are looking for an armed man who forced his way into two different women’s apartments two Wednesday mornings in a row and raped them.

The first aggravated sexual assault happened on September 12, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the River Park Apartments.

The suspect knocked on the victim’s door and asked for a donation. As the woman gave him some cash, he pushed his way past the door and raped her.

A week later, on September 19, 2018, a similar aggravated assault happened at 8:30 a.m.

A woman told police the suspect offered to do some work for her, then came inside and assaulted her.

If anyone knows the identity of the suspect, please contact: Detective B. Kramer #7860, at 214.671.3613 or brandi.kramer@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us or Detective T. Haecker #7996, at 214-671-3610 or todd.haecker@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

 

 

