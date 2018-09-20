  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Concert Ticket, concert tickets, Concerts, Local TV, paperless tickets, ticket sales, Ticketmaster, Ticketmaster.com

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Ticketmaster is now accused of running what looks like an underground ticket scalping project that may be driving up prices and costing consumers millions. An investigation by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and the Toronto Star claims the box office giant is helping scalpers buy tickets and resell them with a secret program.

There’s no federal law against ticket scalping but Ticketmaster has publicly opposed the practice in the past, reports CBS News’ Vladimir Duthiers.

Wearing hidden cameras, journalists from the Toronto Star and CBC posed as scalpers at a major live entertainment conference in Las Vegas in July. That’s where they found Ticketmaster representatives appearing to pitch a company-owned resale platform used by ticket scalpers.

‹‹‹‹ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ››››

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s