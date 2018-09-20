NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Ticketmaster is now accused of running what looks like an underground ticket scalping project that may be driving up prices and costing consumers millions. An investigation by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and the Toronto Star claims the box office giant is helping scalpers buy tickets and resell them with a secret program.

There’s no federal law against ticket scalping but Ticketmaster has publicly opposed the practice in the past, reports CBS News’ Vladimir Duthiers.

Wearing hidden cameras, journalists from the Toronto Star and CBC posed as scalpers at a major live entertainment conference in Las Vegas in July. That’s where they found Ticketmaster representatives appearing to pitch a company-owned resale platform used by ticket scalpers.

