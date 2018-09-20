  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

After moving the historic Liberty Bank building brick by brick to 600 S. Harwood, directly behind Ruibals nursery, the husband and wife team behind Uncle Uber’s in Deep Ellum opened Green Door Public House as of July 7th, 2014. (photo courtesy: Instagram)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman after she drove the wrong way down Canton Street and crashed into a restaurant with customers inside.

It happened Wednesday night at the Green Door Public House in the Farmer’s Market area of downtown.

No one inside was hurt, nor was the driver, Victoria Nolen.

Nolen was intoxicated, according to police.

She was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and taken to Lew Sterrett.

Woman Arrested, Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Restaurant

The Green Door Public House Restaurant is located at 600 South Harwood Street
Dallas, TX 75201

 

 

