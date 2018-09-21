MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Ivanka Trump visited a Mesquite Walmart Friday to learn about the company’s workforce training program.

President Trump’s daughter and advisor met with members of Walmart Academy, a training curriculum for supervisors and managers.

She toured the Academy and tried out the training herself via virtual reality.

“It has changed my world upside down. My family, if they could be here today, they would tell you how proud they are,” saod Walmart store co-manager Alicia Witt about the First Daughter’s visit.

.@Walmart CEO Doug McMillon gives Ivanka a tour of the Mesquite store. pic.twitter.com/DxG4N252Mu — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) September 21, 2018

Trump also participated in a roundtable discussion with Walmart employees, who talked about the two to six week program.

Walmart has trained 370,000 employees so far this year through its Academy, which it started in 2016.