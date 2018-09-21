GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Johnson County community said they’re mourning the loss of a mother and daughter who died overnight in a house fire off South Skyline Court in Cresson. Neighbors have been stopping by all day Friday to pay their respects and leave flowers.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reports the fire started just before 2 a.m. When they arrived at the home, they found a 30-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl dead inside. They said there was also a 37 year-old man who escaped. He was brought to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and is expected to be okay.

Molly McGuffey said she was driving by after the home caught fire and called 911. She said she saw the 37-year-old man screaming in the front yard.

“He was walking around with his hands on his head screaming and I was on the phone with 911,” she said. “They asked if there was anyone in the home and I asked him and he said ‘yes my wife and my daughter.'”

Granbury ISD has identified the 13-year-old as Destiny Yeager. She was an 8th grader at Acton Middle School. They released this statement:

“The Granbury school community is mourning the loss of Acton Middle School eighth grader Destiny Yeager, who passed away on Thursday night in a Cresson house fire. ‘Destiny was a great student and a big part of the AMS student body,’ commented principal Jimmy Dawson. ‘Our hearts go out to Destiny’s family as well as our students and teachers who are grieving. GISD counselors have been available for them as they need support during this time.’ GISD superintendent Dr. Jeremy Glenn said, ‘Our schools have rallied around students and families who have lost parents earlier this year, and I know they will support this family as they deal with this tragedy.’ School counselors will continue to be available for students and staff for as long as it is necessary.”

“She was very sweet, very good in school, very athletic and had a lot to look forward to in life,” neighbor Tiffany Delgado said.

Neighbors said Destiny’s mom was in the Air Force, dedicated to serving her country.

The sheriff’s office said the state fire marshal is still investigating the cause of this fire.