WEATHERFlash Flood Watch | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Acton Middle School, Deadly Fire, Destiny Yeager, Granbury, house fire, johnson county

GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Johnson County community said they’re mourning the loss of a mother and daughter who died overnight in a house fire off South Skyline Court in Cresson. Neighbors have been stopping by all day Friday to pay their respects and leave flowers.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reports the fire started just before 2 a.m. When they arrived at the home, they found a 30-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl dead inside. They said there was also a 37 year-old man who escaped. He was brought to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and is expected to be okay.

Molly McGuffey said she was driving by after the home caught fire and called 911. She said she saw the 37-year-old man screaming in the front yard.

“He was walking around with his hands on his head screaming and I was on the phone with 911,” she said. “They asked if there was anyone in the home and I asked him and he said ‘yes my wife and my daughter.'”

Granbury ISD has identified the 13-year-old as Destiny Yeager. She was an 8th grader at Acton Middle School. They released this statement:

“The Granbury school community is mourning the loss of Acton Middle School eighth grader Destiny Yeager, who passed away on Thursday night in a Cresson house fire.

‘Destiny was a great student and a big part of the AMS student body,’ commented principal Jimmy Dawson. ‘Our hearts go out to Destiny’s family as well as our students and teachers who are grieving. GISD counselors have been available for them as they need support during this time.’

GISD superintendent Dr. Jeremy Glenn said, ‘Our schools have rallied around students and families who have lost parents earlier this year, and I know they will support this family as they deal with this tragedy.’

School counselors will continue to be available for students and staff for as long as it is necessary.”

destiny Johnson County Community Mourns Mother, Daughter Killed In House Fire

Destiny Yeager (Family Photo)

“She was very sweet, very good in school, very athletic and had a lot to look forward to in life,” neighbor Tiffany Delgado said.

Neighbors said Destiny’s mom was in the Air Force, dedicated to serving her country.

The sheriff’s office said the state fire marshal is still investigating the cause of this fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s