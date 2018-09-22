(CBSDFW.COM) – There was no time to think for Arlington Bowie head football coach Danny DeArman. His mind was on saving a life from floodwaters on Saturday.

The high school coach said when he saw cars stalled in dangerous floods, he knew he had to act. He said the woman he saved had water already running into her car.

The rescue happened at around 6 p.m. on I-30 near Caddo Mills in Hunt County. DeArman’s wife captured video of the rescue as the coach carried the woman on his back.

DeArman said the woman wasn’t able to open her door, so he had to jump into the water and take action. He said he carried the woman on his back about 200 yards to dry land.

Looking back at it, DeArman said it was a pretty scary situation and that he didn’t put a lot of thought into what he was doing.

He said all he knew was that he needed to save her.