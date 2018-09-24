Filed Under:3D, 3D-printed guns, Accusation, Cody Wilson, Defense Distributed, Guns, Local TV, sex with a minor

HOUSTON (AP) — The owner of a Texas company that sells plans to make untraceable 3D printed guns is free on bond after being accused by authorities of having sex with an underage girl.

Jail records show 30-year-old Cody Wilson was freed Sunday evening from the Harris County Jail in Houston after posting a $150,000 bond.

cody wilson 1009245458 3D Gun Advocate Accused Of Sex With Minor Freed On Bond

Cody Wilson, owner of Defense Distributed company, holds a 3D printed gun, called the “Liberator”, in his factory in Austin, Texas on August 1, 2018. (credit: Kelly West/AFP/Getty Images)

Wilson was brought back to the U.S. after being arrested in Taiwan following accusations he paid a 16-year-old girl $500 to have sex with her in Austin. He was arrested Friday in Taiwan.

Wilson’s attorney, Samy Khalil, said in a statement Sunday night that the focus is on preparing Wilson’s defense.

Future court hearings will be in Austin.

Wilson owns Austin-based Defense Distributed, which was selling designs to make 3D-printable guns.

