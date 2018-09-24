DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An attorney for Amber Guyger, who was fired by the Dallas Police Chief on Monday for the September 6 shooting death of an unarmed man in his apartment she mistook for her own, responded to the firing with a statement Monday night.

Attorney Robert Rodgers said Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall “bowed to pressure from anti-police groups.”

Here is the complete statement:

“What happened on September 6th was a tragic mistake and words can never express our sorrow for the pain being suffered by those who knew and loved Botham Jean. Amber Guyger is completely devastated by what happened. Unfortunately today Chief Hall bowed to pressure from anti-police groups and took action before all the facts had been gathered and due process was afforded. That’s not the way our system of justice should work. It is important for all parties and the integrity of the justice system that a full and fair investigation be allowed to reach its conclusion before decisions such as this are made.”