TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Cleanup is underway at dozens of homes in Everman. The city, just south of Fort Worth, suffered historic flash flooding Friday night.

The contents of a number of homes on Christie Avenue were ruined after heavy rains sent several feet of water rushing inside. Residents made it out safely, but dozens of homes are unlivable.

With high humidity still in the forecast, plus the potential for more rain this week, it will be a while before the neighborhood dries out.

Most residents have managed to drag everything from inside their homes out to dumpsters, that by late Monday morning were already full.

“The carpet, all the furniture… take it out, throw it away in the dumpster,” homeowner Jesus Flores instructed. The inside of the Flores home now fills a trash bin across the street.

Inside Flores points to marks left by high water. “You see the line? That’s all it. Right there,” he said. “It was real bad. My kids cried and everything.” It wasn’t inches of water that poured in, but feet.

Flores had just minutes to break a window and get his wife and three children out. First to the family’s pickup truck… but that wasn’t high enough. “I tried putting them right there in the trailer and they jumped to the roof because nobody can do nothing,” he said.

Neighbors in Everman escaped the flood with their lives, but the cleanup process won’t be quick.

Volunteer groups arrived Monday morning to offer manpower for the cleanup. City officials are working with Tarrant County and the Texas Division of Emergency Management to bring in additional help.

City officials say right now they are in most need of supplies like trash bags and bins, water bottles, boxes and cleaning supplies.

Those donating supplies are asked to drop them off at the Everman City Hall Annex, located at 213 North Race Street.