DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time in six years, the NCAA Women’s Basketball champion will be crowned in Dallas.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced Monday the Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Sports Commission have been selected to host the 2023 Women’s Final Four.

The American Airlines Center will host the games to be played on March 31 and April 2, 2023.

“We look forward to bringing the Women’s Final Four back to Dallas,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “The 2017 Women’s Final Four was a great success both on and off the court with compelling games, sellout crowds and community involvement. We appreciate the NCAA Women’s Basketball Committee providing us another opportunity to host this spectacular event.”

The Big 12 and Dallas have joined forces to stage two regionals (2011 and 2016) and a Women’s Final Four during the last six years. In 2017, Dallas hosted the Women’s Final Four for the first time, which saw an attendance of 38,431.

The national championship game was a sellout for the first time since 2014, as 19,229 saw South Carolina take home its first national title.

“Thank you to the NCAA and the Women’s Basketball Committee for the opportunity to host the 2023 Women’s Final Four,” said Monica Paul, Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission. “In 2017, the energy in the American Airlines Center and in the city of Dallas was unmatched and we were blown away by the experience and the community participation. We want Dallas to be synonymous with women’s basketball and we look forward to making 2023 even bigger and better.”

“We are honored and excited to be selected as the host site for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four,” said Dave Brown, American Airlines Center Chief Operating Officer. “We are fully committed to women’s basketball and are confident we will provide a memorable experience for all the participants and guests.”

Dallas and the North Texas region have also staged NCAA and Big 12 Men’s Basketball championships, hosting the 2014 Men’s Final Four at AT&T Stadium in Arlington that set an attendance record. The Big 12 and Dallas Sports Commission hosted the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds at the American Airlines Center and hosted the 2013 NCAA Men’s Basketball Regional at AT&T Stadium. Additionally, Dallas will host a NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional in 2020.

The games in Dallas will mark the seventh time the Women’s Final Four will be played in the state of Texas. In addition to Dallas hosting in 2017, San Antonio hosted in 2002, 2010 and will host in 2021. Austin hosted in 1985 and 1987.