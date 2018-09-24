KAUFMAN (CBSDFW.COM) – The passenger of a car that lost control and slammed into an SUV just before midnight on Sunday, September 23 died in the crash.

Troopers were dispatched to the wreck in the 14000 block of FM 986 in Kaufman County. Their investigation indicates that a yellow Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on FM 986 and a black Dodge SUV was traveling northbound. The driver of the Ford Mustang lost control and drove in the northbound lane striking the Dodge SUV for some unknown reason.

The driver of the Mustang was taken by air ambulance to Baylor University Medical Center of Dallas with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the black SUV was taken to Sunnyvale Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the Ford Mustang was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.