WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Rod Rosenstein spoke with President Trump Monday morning — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement, “At the request of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, he and President Trump had an extended conversation to discuss the recent news stories.”

This comes after the New York Times published a story last week claiming Rosenstein brought up the 25th Amendment and taping the president. Rosenstein remains the deputy attorney general despite reports that he had resigned. A source familiar with the situation told CBS News Rosenstein has expected to be fired.

Sanders says that Rosenstein is scheduled to meet with the president Thursday, once he returns to Washington from the U.N. General Assembly.

On Monday, Rosenstein was at the White House, meeting with White House chief of staff John Kelly and then attending a previously scheduled Cabinet meeting.