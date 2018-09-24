WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM/AP) – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is on his way to the White House, expecting to be fired, CBS News confirms, according to a source familiar with the situation. He has not yet resigned.

The news comes after the New York Times reported last week that Rosenstein had brought up the 25th Amendment and taping the president, something a Justice Department official said was done in jest.

Mr. Trump left open the possibility of relieving Rosenstein of his duties in an interview with Geraldo Rivera.

The expected move comes after reports Friday that Rosenstein floated the idea of secretly recording Trump last year and that he raised the idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump as unfit for office. Rosenstein has denied the reports.