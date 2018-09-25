DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – It was just after 4:00 a.m. when police say a driver was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Interstate-20.

The wrong-way driver, a 35-year-old Hispanic man, was in a white Chevrolet pickup when he crashed head-on into a Lexus sedan being driven by a 31-year-old Black woman. Police have confirmed that both people, whose names have not been released, were killed.

It isn’t known exactly how far the driver of the truck traveled westbound in the eastbound lanes. Detectives are still trying to determine where he entered the freeway going the wrong direction.

Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of I-20, at Interstate-35E/Stemmons Freeway. Traffic was forced onto the service road and onto the the I-35 northbound ramp.