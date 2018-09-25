NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Did I grab your attention? I hope so because you’re going to love this week’s song!

In 1942, the 20th Century Fox Film studio released a theatrical movie called “Orchestra Wives”, starring George Montgomery, Ann Rutherford, Lynn Bari, Marion Hutton, and Cesar Romero (baby boomers will remember Romero as The Joker in ABC-TV’s 1960’s series Batman). This was the last film to feature The Glenn Miller Orchestra. As a side note, the movie was re-released in 1954 by Fox to tie-in with the biopic The Glenn Miller Story. As a side note, several other actors who were uncredited in the movie became big stars later on television: Jackie Gleason (The Honeymooners & The Jackie Gleason Show), Harry Morgan (December Bride, Dragnet, and M*A*S*H) and Dale Evans, better known as Mrs. Roy Rogers.

The movie contains a number of musical performances, but today’s song from that movie is “People Like You And Me.” Written in 1942 by Harry Warren and Mack Gordon, and performed by Marion Hutton, Tex Beneke, Ray Erbele, The Modernaires, and the Glenn Miller Orchestra, with a 3:10 running time, the lyrics go like this:

Say, get a load o’ that moon,

Look at those stars,

We get it all for free!

All the pretty birdies sing for

People like you and me!

You’ve heard of “Roses Are Red,

Violets Are Blue”,

That’s corny poetry!

Maybe corn is just the thing for

People like you and me!

Folks may say we’re antiquated,

If they do, who cares?

So we’re not sophisticated,

Leave it to the millionaires!

I’m gonna stick to the moon,

Stay with the stars,

That’s my philosophy;

Nature must have thought of Spring for

People like you and me!

You can hear this song on Sirius XM 73….”40’s Junction”. Enjoy this gem from the glorious Big Band era!!