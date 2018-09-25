DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a pregnant woman Sunday night.

It happened at 2610 Marburg Street.

Officers found the victim, Delashon Jefferson, 21, who was 8 months pregnant, and a second victim, Daveron Sanders, 25, with gunshot wounds.

Jefferson and the suspect, Lagarius Donnell Rainey, 25, were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical confrontation. Rainey accused Jefferson of infidelity, according to his arrest warrant.

Family members forced themselves into Jefferson’s bedroom and attempted to stop the assault but Rainey began shooting at their direction.

Jefferson was shot in the back and collapsed outside the bedroom door, the warrant said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victims to an area hospital.

The doctors saved Jefferson’s baby by performing an emergency C-section, but the young mother died of her injuries. Dallas police located Rainey near the scene and took him into custody.

They took him to Jack Evans Headquarters for an interview by the detectives and subsequently arrested for Murder.

He is currently in the Dallas County Jail awaiting trial.