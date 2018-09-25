PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – No more worrying about those library late fees… at least in Plano.

Starting October 1, the city’s public library is doing away with overdue fines.

Books and other materials will still have due dates for being returned and patrons are responsible for managing their accounts.

Even though people won’t have to pay fines, the library will block accounts, keeping people from being able to check out more items until they’ve returned the borrowed items.

Fees for lost and damages items will still apply.

“Our library is here to be used, and eliminating overdue fines removes barriers for those who most need our resources. We hope that anyone who has hesitated to return materials due to overdue fines will come back and enjoy the library,” said Director of Libraries Libby Holtmann.