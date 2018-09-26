  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:30 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Gilma Avalos
Filed Under:attempted theft, Blaise Hull, Fort Worth Police, Humane Society of North Texas, Local TV, Pets, puppy

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A puppy is safe thanks to a quick-thinking teenager who works at the Humane Society of North Texas in Fort Worth.

Blaise Hull, 19, stopped a man from stealing the pup.

screen shot 2018 09 26 at 5 29 55 pm Attempted Puppy Theft Thwarted By North Texas Teen

Blaise Hull saved puppy from dognapping (CBS11)

Hull said he knew something was wrong when a man walked out of the shelter holding Summer the puppy.

Hull chased down the dognapper all the way to the bus stop and managed to grab the pup back.

He said he feels responsible for all of the animals in his care and he’s glad Summer is safe.

screen shot 2018 09 26 at 5 29 09 pm Attempted Puppy Theft Thwarted By North Texas Teen

Summer the puppy (CBS11)

“It feels good being able to protect my puppies, my animals,” said Hull. “It feels really good, keeping ’em safe.”

“There was no thought in this for him whatsoever,” said Cassie Lackey of the Humane Society of North Texas. “It was just instinct in him to go and get this puppy that he felt responsible for.”

Summer will go home to her new family this weekend.

Fort Worth Police are still looking for the suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s