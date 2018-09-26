FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A puppy is safe thanks to a quick-thinking teenager who works at the Humane Society of North Texas in Fort Worth.

Blaise Hull, 19, stopped a man from stealing the pup.

Hull said he knew something was wrong when a man walked out of the shelter holding Summer the puppy.

Hull chased down the dognapper all the way to the bus stop and managed to grab the pup back.

He said he feels responsible for all of the animals in his care and he’s glad Summer is safe.

“It feels good being able to protect my puppies, my animals,” said Hull. “It feels really good, keeping ’em safe.”

“There was no thought in this for him whatsoever,” said Cassie Lackey of the Humane Society of North Texas. “It was just instinct in him to go and get this puppy that he felt responsible for.”

Summer will go home to her new family this weekend.

Fort Worth Police are still looking for the suspect.