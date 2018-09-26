FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A picture of a gun in a backpack sent Timber Creek High School into lockdown today – the third safety concern at the school this week.
Hundreds of parents took their children home after the incident.
The school district told CBS 11 News students informed administrators there was a photo of a gun in a backpack with a message about shooting up the school circulating on social media.
A spokesperson for Timber Creek said in a letter that authorities identified the student responsible, took him/her out of class, and said they did not have a weapon.
“I’m like really angry right now about this whole situation. Because this could have been so avoidable, if they had put this kid in counseling, if they had taught him how to handle his feelings,” said student Greyson Vaughan.
Vaughn is just one of many students who are upset about a letter that went out Monday about a verbal threat, and another on Tuesday about a video of students with a gun.
But the district said Wednesday’s incident was not related to the two others this week.
