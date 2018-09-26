IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – An Irving man was arrested for using Tinder to lure women to his apartment where he would sexually assault them, police said.

Connor Cly, 20, would promise the women employment opportunities, police said. He often used a fake name and phony phone numbers on his profiles.

Police said Clyne sexually assaulted two women and there are dozens of potential victims still out there.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old woman approached police in April. When police started looking at Clyne’s phone and computer, it lead to more victims.

“That leads to phone numbers and profiles of other people with whom he had been talking and that gave the detectives the ability to reach out,” said Officer James McLellan, a spokesman for Irving police.

Police also confirmed another sex assault in Fort Worth from last year – where Clyne recently moved from Irving.

Clyne has been out of jail since his arrest when he posted a $15,000 bond.