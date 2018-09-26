CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM) – McDonald’s says it has marked a milestone in its effort towards building a better burger.

McDonald’s USA announced Wednesday its classic burgers have no artificial preservatives, artificial flavors or added colors from artificial sources.

The pickle contains an artificial preservative, and customers are able to skip it if they prefer, the company said in a news release.

These ingredient changes affect all 14,000 U.S. restaurants.

The classic burgers include the hamburger, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, McDouble, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, double Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Big Mac.

“From switching to 100% fresh beef* in our quarter-pound burgers, cooked right when ordered, to removing artificial preservatives in our Chicken McNuggets, and committing to cage-free eggs by 2025, we have made significant strides in evolving the quality of our food,” said Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s USA President. “We know quality choices are important to our customers, and this latest positive change to our classic burgers demonstrates our committed journey to leading with the customer and building a better McDonald’s.”

To achieve the changes, artificial preservative(s) were removed from McDonald’s real American Cheese, Big Mac Special Sauce, the regular bun, the Quarter Pounder bun (also known as the sesame seed bun) and the Big Mac bun.

“We understand that now more than ever, people care about their food – where it comes from, what goes into it and how it is prepared – and we are committed to make changes to our menu our guests feel good about,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation.

The company said the removal of artificial preservative(s) from the classic burgers is the latest in McDonald’s U.S. customer-driven initiatives.

Previous commitments include sustainably sourcing all McCafé coffee by 2020, and transitioning to cage-free eggs in US and Canada by 2025.

By 2020, McDonald’s said it has also committed to sourcing a portion of its beef from its top 10 beef-sourcing countries from suppliers participating in sustainability programs aligned with the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef principles and criteria.