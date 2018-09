DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There are a dozen Division 1 college football teams in the state of Texas. Through the first month of the season, there is only one that remains undefeated: The University of North Texas.

The Mean Green are off to a 4-0 start. UNT will open conference play on Saturday when they host Louisiana Tech at Apogee Stadium in Denton.

North Texas will try to go to 5-and-0 for the first time since 1959.