DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For half a century, more than 4,500 football players have worn a University of North Texas Mean Green uniform, but none of them have worn legend Mean Joe Greene’s number 75 until this week.

The University is unretiring the number for the team’s next game only.

UNT will honor the past and look to the future with two special events on Saturday, September 29, before the football team’s Conference USA opener.

“In a day highlighted by his statue unveiling, we honor the best to ever do it by un-retiring the No. 75 jersey of Joe Greene for one special game,” the University said in a news release.

The University created the above video that is a take-off of the famous Coca-Cola commercial from the early 1980s where Greene tosses his jersey to a kid who gave him a Coke.

The statue of Joe Greene will be located in front of Apogee Stadium on the west side near Gate 2, and the unveiling, which is expected to be attended by several of Joe Greene’s fellow NFL players, will begin at 4:00 p.m.

The UNT Athletic Department will open the day with a groundbreaking ceremony at 3:00 p.m. for the start of construction on an indoor practice facility, followed by the unveiling of a statue of NFL Hall of Famer Mean Joe Greene.

Both ceremonies are open to the public.

The day will conclude when North Texas faces Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. at Apogee Stadium, in a meeting of two teams that went to bowl games a year ago and are expected to contend for the C-USA West Division title this year.