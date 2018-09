McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney ISD’s new $70 million high school football stadium is getting a major new addition.

The school district is partnering with Daktronics to build and install what it calls “the largest high school video display in the country.”

According to the company’s website, the display will be 54 feet wide by 32 feet tall or seven feet taller than McKinney North’s current video board.

No date has been given yet as to when it will be installed.