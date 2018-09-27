NEW ZEALAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Captured by a camera on a canoe, a seal was seen coming out of the water and slapping a man with an octopus on Saturday in Kaikoura, New Zealand.

The seal proceeded to slip back into the water after slapping the unsuspecting canoer.

Taiyo Masuda, 23, told Reuters he was in New Zealand and out on the water to celebrate the launch of a new GoPro model.

“Right around lunchtime, several seals started to swim around, we just thought they were refreshing their body, yet apparently they were seeking food,” Masuda told Reuters. “One seal swims right next to us, having an octopus in his mouth, pops right up of the surface next to us, then tries to chew up the leg, but ended up slapping our face!”