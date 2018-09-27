NEW ZEALAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Captured by a camera on a canoe, a seal was seen coming out of the water and slapping a man with an octopus on Saturday in Kaikoura, New Zealand.
The seal proceeded to slip back into the water after slapping the unsuspecting canoer.
Taiyo Masuda, 23, told Reuters he was in New Zealand and out on the water to celebrate the launch of a new GoPro model.
新しい @gopro #Hero7Black で衝撃映像撮れた🤣🤣 4K60fpsの安定化オンで撮ったからここまで驚いて全部撮れてた！こんな楽しいカヤックはじめて！！音声も海とかのガチャガチャ音ないし最高！ @barekiwi getting octopus smashed into his face by a seal⁉️ I’ve never had such an amazing kayak everrrrr!! I am super stoked that the new @goproanz #Hero7Black captured without missing a thing although we shook so much, #hypersmooth the stabilisation managed it so well!! I made a little montage to show how good the audio came out!! No noises super clean!! Thanks to @kaikourakayaks @purenewzealand @kaikouranz @goprojp @howtodadnz @snapair for such an epic trip!! #gopro #ゴープロ #ゴープロのある生活
“Right around lunchtime, several seals started to swim around, we just thought they were refreshing their body, yet apparently they were seeking food,” Masuda told Reuters. “One seal swims right next to us, having an octopus in his mouth, pops right up of the surface next to us, then tries to chew up the leg, but ended up slapping our face!”