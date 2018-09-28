DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez are set to square off in their first and only debate Friday evening.

Unlike the Texas Senate race, which is very close in the polls, the Governor’s race is anything but close.

Our CBS-11/Dixie Strategies poll earlier this month showed Governor Greg Abbott leading former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez by 19 points.

Part of the problem for Valdez, a Democrat, is that she is not a household name. Because she has raised about $220,000, according to the most recent report, she doesn’t have enough money to advertise on TV.

Thus the debate will give Valdez an opportunity to introduce herself to voters across the state and show them she is up on the issues.

One political analyst, UT Dallas political science professor Harold Clarke said the Republican Governor needs to state his accomplishments and his plan for the next four years.

But Clarke said for Valdez to break through, she needs to score a knock-out blow, which he says is unlikely. “I don’t think she can, absent Abbott doing something really crazy which I really don’t think he would do. “He’s an experienced politician and as I say, he’ll basically play defense and treat her with respect.”

The debate between Abbott and Valdez is not making national headlines like the Senate debate did last week.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Democrat Congressman Beto O’Rourke were all set to debate in Houston Sunday evening, but that has now been postponed.

That’s because Cruz must remain in Washington for votes.

No word yet when their second debate will be rescheduled.

The two will hold their final debate in San Antonio October 16.

