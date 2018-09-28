  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The All-Star Stunt Dog Show at the State Fair of Texas experienced a near tragedy on the way to the fair.

Their RV caught fire and burned to the ground.

The handlers got all the dogs out safely but lost all their clothing and a place to stay.

CBS 11 Chief Meteorologist interviewed handler Chris Perondi about what happened during the 5:00 p.m. newscast Friday.

adog1 Stunt Dog Show Team Runs Into Trouble On Way To State Fair Of Texas

Chris Perondi and stunt dog (Scott Padgett – CBS11)

The All-Star Stunt Dog Show bills itself as “the world’s first and original stunt dog show, where jumping rope, barrel racing and even juggling.”

Each of the dogs in the show have been rescued from shelters and trained to showcase their unique talents, the company says.

The All-Star Stunt Dog Show happens in the Pan Am Arena at Fair Park during the State Fair.

 

