ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are searching for the owner or owners of two dogs that mauled a man Wednesday.

It happened in the 2300 block of Cripple Creek Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 58-year-old Milton Sturges, on the street as the dogs were attacking him.

“He lost both of his ears,” Omar Sturges, Milton’s nephew said. “His nose was partially torn off and his bottom lip was partially torn off.”

Omar said his uncle’s face is hardly recognizable, but his spirits are still strong and he’s now in stable condition.

“He’s doing good,” he said. “He’s talking. He’s moving around. Even laughed a couple of times.”

Milton was on the clock Wednesday when he was mauled by two dogs. He was going door to door handing out flyers.

“I heard the guy screaming,” one neighbor said. “When I got close to them the dogs were like attacking him.”

She said she called 911 and police arrived two minutes later.

Arlington police said an officer discharged his weapon and struck both dogs. Officers were able to get the dogs off the man, who was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

Animal control arrived and took the dogs to a local emergency facility where they later died.

The dogs that were attacking the man are believed to be pit bulls, but that’s still part of the investigation.

It is unknown who the dogs owners are at this time as well. Police are currently conducting a full investigation to find out all the details of this incident.

Police described the dogs this way:

Adult male, “Blue” (Gray) pit bull, cropped ears, fully intact, approximately 80 lbs, appeared to have chain marks (scars) around neck as if he had been chained up. And an adult female, Brown pit bull, cropped ears, intact, approximately 55 lbs, appeared to have previously had a liter(s) of puppies.

The dogs were roaming together but could have traveled some distance, according to Sgt. Karen Standback.

Neither dog was chipped nor were they wearing collars or tags.

Omar said whoever is responsible needs to come forward and be held responsible for the attack.

“They could have more dogs and this can go on again next week,” he said.

“I don’t want to see another family go through this simply because they’re not able to find the owner.”

Milton’s family has been by his side since the attack. They said he is facing major medical bills and does not have insurance.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help him.