ROANOKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A community is rallying around a beloved crossing guard who was struck by lightning in Roanoke.

“Miss Sharon” is no ordinary crossing guard. Parents and kids consider her family.

There is no missing her, either. From the hats, sparkles and bright clothing, the community at Cox Elementary where she’s worked for three years say she’s pure sunshine.

“It’s important to show that being different is okay,” said Sharon Sams Chandler. “In this world we got so much hate, and so much negativity and so much ugliness and so much divisiveness, we need to pull together.”

Her positivity is one of the reasons the kids and parents at Cox Elementary love her. Parents says she made light of recent car troubles, joking that her power steering being out was a chance to build some muscles.

“It’s not everyday that you meet someone like Sharon,” said Vickey Bennett, who’s son attends Cox. “When you do, it really has an impact on everyone. I think it’s fair to say that she’s had an impact on all of us.”

Earlier this month, she was struck by lightning. That’s when parents decided to step in and presented her with more than $3,000 in donations so she could fix her car.

“They love me and accept me,” said Sams Chandler. “For random people to care, in this day in age, is everything.”

Miss Sharon is still healing from the lightning strike, but never missed a day in the cross walk. Her injury is minor — mostly to a foot — but there’s no long term damaged.