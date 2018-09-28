This lost hit is one you might hear over the air on a weekend “countdown” show, the top 40 hits of a particular season, e.g., summer, but more likely on Sirius XM 80’s On 8. And it’s a good one!

The Mary Jane Girls were an African-American girl group whose specialty was in the funk/dance/vocal style. They got their start in Los Angeles in 1979 by singer Rick James. The girls backed up James on his live performances that same year with choreographed dance routines as well as having a vocal coach. The members included: Joanne “Jo-Jo” McDuffie, Cheryl Ann Bailey (AKA Cheri Wells), Candice “Candi” Ghant, Kimberly “Maxi” Wuelich, and Yvette “Corvette” Marine. As a side note, the group’s name, “Mary Jane” was a way to refer to marijuana and was a favored recreational drug for James.

At the time James was working out a record contract for the girls with Motown, it was supposed to only be for McDuffie but due to a lack of “the meeting of the minds” it ended up with the label signing all of them all up for an all-girl group. James was the man who produced and wrote all of their songs. They recorded a number of songs and released a few albums, but the one song that took headway on the Billboard Charts was from the spring of 1985 called “In My House.”

“In My House” was from the girls’ second album “Only For You”. It was released in October 1984 on the Gordy record label. It went to #7 on the Billboard Hop 100 and #1 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Disco charts by April 1985, and stayed on the charts for twelve weeks. The song was the subject of criticism from a group called the Parents Music Resource Center whose mission was to target songs that they deemed to have inappropriate content for children and “In My House” was on their list. On a VH1 broadcast of “The 100 Greatest One Hit Wonders Of The 80’s”, the group went on the record to say that the song was about love and nothing more.

Running 3:59, the lyrics go like this:

“Well you can just believe

I’m the only girl in your life

I’ll be your sugar in the morning

And the sweet stuff you need at night

And you can just make believe

When it comes down to makin’ love

I’ll satisfy your every need

And every fantasy you think up

So when you need a little peace of mind

Come on over boy, anytime

I’ll keep you happy and so satisfied

In my house, in my house

So when you need some lovin’ tenderness

And it’s me baby that you miss

Here’s the key to unlock the door

To my house (to my house)

wo-oo-oo-oo- in my house

wo-oo-oo-oo in my house”

Enjoy this lost hit of the 80’s!!