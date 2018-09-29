DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A statue was unveiled Saturday for University of North Texas legend Mean Joe Greene before a home football game on Saturday.

He will always be remembered as the most famous alum from the university, and now, he will forever be a part of Apogee Stadium.

As part of UNT’s Champion’s Weekend, Hall of famers Franco Harris, Rayfield Wright and Tony Dorsett were in attendance as a statue of Mean Joe Greene was revealed.

He played for the university from 1966 to 1968 and was then drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers where he played his entire NFL career.

The UNT Mean Green will go against Louisiana Tech Saturday evening as they look to stay undefeated on the season.