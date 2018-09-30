FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Nine-year-old Payton Summons has gone from being full of life to fighting for her life in a hospital bed.

A week ago, Payton went into cardiac arrest.

She was staying the night with her grandma and her grandma said that she woke up,” said Tiffany Hofstetter, Payton’s mother. “She screamed for her G to help her and said that she couldn’t breathe.. she collapsed.”

She was taken to the hospital. Doctors were able to get a heartbeat but Payton wasn’t breathing and was put on a ventilator.

“They found a mass that’s twice the size of her heart,” said Hofstetter.

A test was done to determine if Payton had brain activity. She did not. Doctors at Cook Children’s Medical Center declared her brain dead.

A representative for the hospital said in a statement, “Per our protocol and national pediatric medical standards, a second brain death exam was scheduled to take place by a different physician within 12 hours of the first to complete the legal process of declaring Payton deceased.”

“They explained to us that after she fails the second brain death test,” said Payton’s father, Joseph Summons. “They would stop the breathing machine and shortly after that her heart would stop.”

Payton’s parents told doctors they needed more time.

“The hospital has granted us until tomorrow at noon to find another facility to take her,” said Hofstetter.

Hospital staff says they empathize greatly with the family and called two North Texas hospitals to see if they’d take Payton. Both declined.

Payton’s family says they will not stop fighting to find a place that will take her.

“Your heart is still beating – there’s still life in there,” said Hofstetter.