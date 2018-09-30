ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine Cirrus SR22 made an emergency landing in a field Sunday morning while the pilot was attempting to return to Addison Municipal Airport with reported engine and instrument problems, the FAA said.

The small plane left Addison for Waco Sunday morning.

A short time later, the pilot declared an emergency and was attempting to land at Addison when he told air traffic controllers the aircraft would not make it to the runway.

The pilot deployed the aircraft’s emergency parachute and the plane came to rest in a field about 1.5 miles south of the airport around 11:15 a.m.

Initial reports show that the two people aboard the aircraft were not injured, but there was a fuel spill.