FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – He’s a dude on a bike and he loves coffee.

Now Stuart Reed is hoping people in Fort Worth are as much into a cup of Joe on wheels as he is.

He rides along on what is part tricycle, part bar and part coffee machine.

“They call me the pedalista barista,” said Reed.

The 28-year-old said he had the idea to start a coffee business on wheels after graduating from college.

“I didn’t get an interview or anything just nothing in my field with my degree,” said Reed.

So he decided to combine his love for cycling with his love for java.

He says he’s got the only tricycle in Texas, and one of only a few in the world, that doubles as a coffee bar.

Every push of the pedals grinds the beans. He says it’s completely mobile and sustainable.

“I’m also grinding beans. I’m pumping water at the same time, I have a lever machine right here. It’s all 100 percent mechanical no electricity,” said Reed.

Reed said his business is more than just a gimmick.

“To show Fort Worth that sustainable business could be fun, functional, and financially viable.”

Reed’s business permit only allows him to stick to certain parts of the city. He’s currently limited to Magnolia Avenue and the trail head at Clear Fork but he hopes to add downtown Fort Worth to his route soon.