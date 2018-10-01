  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

WEST FARGO, N.D. (CBSDFW.COM) – How early is too early for Halloween decorations? One North Dakota couple learned the hard way after one of their decorations prompted a 911 call over the weekend by a worried neighbor.

The couple had put up a window sign that read “Help Me,” and it appeared to be written with a bloody substance. However, before putting up any other decorations, the couple went out for dinner.

hellp Halloween Decoration Prompts 911 Call To North Dakota Home

This Halloween decoration prompted a 911 call to a North Dakota home.

On their way home, the couple received messages from neighbors, asking if they were okay. One neighbor even went as far as calling 911.

“To my defense, there were no other Halloween decorations out there,” the neighbor who called 911 said.

In the end, it was a moment everyone is laughing about.

The officers who responded to the 911 call didn’t make the couple take down the decoration, but they have now added to the display to avoid any issues.

