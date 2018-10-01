The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couple have the right to get married. Yet, in 31 states, LGBT Americans can be legally fired from their jobs, kicked out of their homes and denied services because of their sexual preferences.

Equality Texas works to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Texans through political action, education, community organizing and collaboration.

If you are having questions about your gender identity or sexuality, support is available. Alliance Child & Family Solutions is a social services agency based in North Texas that specializes in outpatient mental health counseling.