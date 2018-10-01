  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couple have the right to get married. Yet, in 31 states, LGBT Americans can be legally fired from their jobs, kicked out of their homes and denied services because of their sexual preferences.

Find out where Texas stands at Beyond I Do.

Equality Texas works to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Texans through political action, education, community organizing and collaboration.

Learn about the small actions you can take every day to make others feel loved and accepted at Love Has No Labels.

If you are having questions about your gender identity or sexuality, support is available. Alliance Child & Family Solutions is a social services agency based in North Texas that specializes in outpatient mental health counseling.

