FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) -Sitting in a Fort Worth police patrol car, Jordan had the chance to play officer.

The 9 year old was among neighbors in South Fort Worth who took part in National Night Out.

It was the annual night across the country Tuesday, where police and neighbors host block parties to get to know each other.

In Fort Worth, this year’s National Night Out is part of the healing process of officers still mourning a fallen colleague, Corporal Garrett Hull.

“I think it really energizes and refocused the department,” said Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald. “We will never forget Corporal Hull. We love him dearly we love his family, but part of us getting back on or feet is still being able to go out and still do the job we are expected to do.”

Hull was shot and killed September 14 while chasing down armed robbers, accused of targeting and terrorizing Hispanic bars in Fort Worth’s Southside.

Hull died later that day, leaving behind a wife and two daughters.

“It really pulls at my heart strings. It really does,” said South Fort Worth resident Linda Schultz.

During Hull’s public vigil last month, Chief Fitzgerald pledged to continue to serve the public and not let Corporal Hull’s death make them shy away or feel scared and that’s exactly what they say Tuesday night was all about.