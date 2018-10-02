ANNA (CBSDFW.COM) – A snake bit a Plano ISD student walking in a grassy area near some trails at the YMCA Collin County Adventure Camp.

The campgrounds, which opened in 2006 are just east of Anna. It’s described as 400 acres of Black Land Prairie for kids to learn and be themselves.

A rapid medical response led to the student swiftly receiving appropriate care.

It still isn’t clear what kind of snake bit the girl.

The school district has not released the age or condition of the student but they did send CBS 11 News the following statement: