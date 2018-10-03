DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A property room custodian has been reprimanded by authorities after a gun that was loaned to former Dallas County sheriff Lupe Valdez was thought to be missing and was later found inside the room.

A 9mm Beretta that was given to Valdez when she was sheriff was reportedly not returned to the department after she left the position to run against Gov. Greg Abbott.

The now Democratic nominee was the Dallas County sheriff for 13 years before she stepped down.

After Valdez claimed the gun was misplaced as she transitioned from the department, the gun was found about a week later inside the property room.

Officials said a previous audit of the room “failed to locate the weapon.” During another check of the inventory, the gun was found.

Interim sheriff Marian Brown launched an internal investigation into how the gun was not accounted for during an audit. The department confirmed on Wednesday that the investigation was completed.

The custodian of the property room was reassigned and received a written reprimand.

The sheriff’s office released a full statement on the investigation: