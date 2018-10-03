  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Houston’s City Council has changed a city ordinance in a move that would essentially stop a so-called robot brothel from opening.

A Canadian company had said it wants to open a “love dolls brothel” in Houston in which people would be able to use its human-like dolls on the premises.

screen shot 2018 10 03 at 2 39 49 pm Houston Leaders Block Robot Brothel From Opening

Kinkysdolls robot (KTRK-TV)

But Houston’s City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a change to a city ordinance that regulates sexually-oriented businesses.

The change would ban individuals from having sex with an “anthropomorphic device,” a device resembling a human being.

Houston City Council member Greg Travis said the proposed robot brothel is “not a good business for our city. We are not sin city.”

The ordinance does not stop the sale of the robots, it just stops the use of them for sex in public, KTRK-TV reported.

“It’s my prerogative to think it’s gross,” said council member Greg Travis. “We’re not getting into your bedroom.”

The company, Kinkysdolls, didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment Wednesday.

The company has previously opened such a business in Toronto.

