MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – It was an emotional, traumatic day for dozens of Terry Middle School students after losing one of their classmates in a bus crash Wednesday.

The crash report includes four witness statements and points to the bus driver’s actions. All of the witnesses indicated a bus driving off the roadway, then crashing when the driver, John Johnson tried to avoid hitting an oncoming car. The bus tipped over, sliding violently into a utility pole.

“From my understanding, the bus driver kicked the windshield in, he was trying to take students out,” described neighbor Lisa Lopez.

Johnson is a seven year veteran of the Mesquite ISD transportation team. He was taken to Parkland Hospital.

The 12-year-old victim, Jazmine Alfaro, was on the bus with her sister. Her uncle Jesus Martinez said urgent calls were the first sign something terrible had happened.

“She’s our little angel, hearing her plans growing up, her wanting to go to UT. None of that is going to happen now,” he said tearfully. “All I want is her back. We can’t get that. We are missing a piece of our family.”

Jazmine was the only child rescuers could not reach before a fire spread.

Four police officers were injured slightly getting children out.

Police said their crash investigation is not done.