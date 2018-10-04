(CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. senators have received a single copy of the FBI’s investigation report into allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. They are reviewing the report before a vote Friday that could advance the judge’s nomination.

Senators are being allowed into a secured briefing room to review the FBI’s report about the allegations.

“They interviewed ten witnesses. They followed leads from interviews that made sense to me,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). “I’m confident the FBI did a good job. They were not hindered in any way.”

The FBI did not interview Dr. Christine Blasey Ford who testified that Kavanaugh pinned her down and groped her during a gathering in 1982. Investigators also did not interview more than a dozen people proposed by Ford’s lawyers.

Kavanaugh has denied all claims against him.

“Democrats agreed that the FBI’s scope should be limited. We do not agree that the White House should tie the FBI’s hands,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

With the FBI’s investigation now complete, Senate Republicans are pushing ahead for a final vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“We are fully confident, after reviewing this information, senators are going to be comfortable with voting yes,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah.

Three Senate Republicans have not made up their minds on how they’ll vote, and the White House may not have helped their cause with the limited scope of the FBI investigation.

“Frankly, I don’t think you’ve done very much to give them political cover because its not been that widespread,” said Fran Townsend, former Homeland Security secretary.

The Senate will have a procedural vote on Friday with a final confirmation vote likely coming on Saturday.